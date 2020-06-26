Jada Pinkett-Smith Accompanies Willow And Jaden To Protest In Kentucky To Demand Justice For Breonna Taylor

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Jada Pinkett Smith and her children attended a rally in Kentucky for Breonna Taylor.
On Thursday, the Red Table Talk host, attended a protest at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, calling for justice in Taylor, who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police officers while at home asleep on March 13.
Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, stood beside Jada addressed the crowds.
"It's my pleasure to stand here next to this woman and to stand here with you," Pinkett Smith told protestors at the rally. "One thing I want you to know [is] that it does not go unseen that the revolution and the fight stand on your shoulders."
Jada, son Jaden, and daughter, Willow Smith wore matching orange 'Until Freedom' T-shirts, an organization fighting against racial injustice.
"No Justice, No Peace. This Is Going To Be A Life Long Battle For Our Generation, Buckle Up, and get ready to vote. #justiceforbreonnataylor," Jaden captioned his post.
During Jada's speech, she addressed the crowd thanking them for their support as they continue to shine a light on Breonna's life.
"What we need is justice for our sister Breonna, and that's why we are here today, and that's why my family is here today," the actress continued. "From one family to another, to Tamika — we wanted to come here, show our love and amplify your voice and amplify the life of your daughter. We love you."
We love that the Smith's continue to fight for what's right!
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Beats by Dre)
