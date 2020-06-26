Jada Pinkett-Smith Accompanies Willow And Jaden To Protest In Kentucky To Demand Justice For Breonna Taylor

Jada Pinkett Smith and her children attended a rally in Kentucky for Breonna Taylor.

On Thursday, the Red Table Talk host, attended a protest at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, calling for justice in Taylor, who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police officers while at home asleep on March 13.

Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, stood beside Jada addressed the crowds.

"It's my pleasure to stand here next to this woman and to stand here with you," Pinkett Smith told protestors at the rally. "One thing I want you to know [is] that it does not go unseen that the revolution and the fight stand on your shoulders."

Jada, son Jaden, and daughter, Willow Smith wore matching orange 'Until Freedom' T-shirts, an organization fighting against racial injustice.