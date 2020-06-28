BET AWARDS 2020: Amanda Seales And Meg Thee Stallion Wear Under $100 Looks From Black Designer To Virtual Awards

The 2020 BET Awards is the perfect time for celebrities to show up in their best. Although the show is virtual this year, our host Amanda Seales, and Megan Thee Stallion wore their best and represented for the culture wearing stunning looks from Black-owned fashion brand, Grayscale.

Meg accepted her Best Female Hip Hop Artist award in a Black cut-out velvet dress ($95) from the brand.

Amanda served up hotness in their red, vegan leather, sleeveless mini dress ($85).