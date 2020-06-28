BET AWARDS 2020: Amanda Seales And Meg Thee Stallion Wear Under $100 Looks From Black Designer To Virtual Awards

For the culture and for your wallets, we stan!

Published 6 hours ago

The 2020 BET Awards is the perfect time for celebrities to show up in their best. Although the show is virtual this year, our host Amanda Seales, and Megan Thee Stallion wore their best and represented for the culture wearing stunning looks from Black-owned fashion brand, Grayscale

Meg accepted her Best Female Hip Hop Artist award in a Black cut-out velvet dress ($95) from the brand. 

Amanda served up hotness in their red, vegan leather, sleeveless mini dress ($85). 

You can look just as good as this ladies with these affordable looks! 

Grayscale Velvet Dip Skirt $95.00
(Photo: Grayscale)
Red Ruffle Dress $85.00
(Photo: Grayscale)

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Getty Images)

