BET Awards 2020: Chloe x Halle Tap Into Bad Girl Personas In Black Latex Before Switching To All White In Virtual Performance

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Chloe x Halle made jaws drop with their incredible performance for the 2020 BET Awards on Sunday night. The dynamic duo performed two songs off their new album, Ungodly Hour.
First, the songstresses belted out the lyrics to their leading track, "Forgive Me." The vocal group was perfectly coordinated in matching, but not identical, black latex ensembles—which worked perfectly with the rightfully confident song.
The duo then switched into a white look for their to perform their viral hit "Do It." They donned an all-white outfit, including parachute cargo pants, a bralette and a cropped jacket.
These sisters put on quite a show!
(Photo courtesy of BET)
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS