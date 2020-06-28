BET Awards 2020: Chloe x Halle Tap Into Bad Girl Personas In Black Latex Before Switching To All White In Virtual Performance

BET Awards 2020: Chloe x Halle

We loved to watch the sisters switch it up for a new mood!

Published 4 hours ago

Chloe x Halle made jaws drop with their incredible performance for the 2020 BET Awards on Sunday night. The dynamic duo performed two songs off their new album, Ungodly Hour.

First, the songstresses belted out the lyrics to their leading track, "Forgive Me." The vocal group was perfectly coordinated in matching, but not identical, black latex ensembles—which worked perfectly with the rightfully confident song.

BET Awards 2020 - Chloe x Halle performance. (Photo: BET)
BET Awards 2020 - Chloe x Halle performance. (Photo: BET)
The duo then switched into a white look for their to perform their viral hit "Do It."  They donned an all-white outfit, including parachute cargo pants, a bralette and a cropped jacket.

These sisters put on quite a show! 

BET Awards 2020 - Chloe x Halle performance. (Photo: BET)
BET Awards 2020 - Chloe x Halle performance. (Photo: BET)
Written by Tira Urquhart

