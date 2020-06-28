BET Awards 2020: Summer Walker In Pink Slip Dress And Faux Locs Was A Quarantine Dream Come True

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Summer Walker had us vibing out during her beautiful performance at the 2020 BET Awards.
She teamed up with Usher for a social distance performance for her hit, Over It.
Summer appeared first, sitting barefoot in a pink slip dress in the middle of a dreamy, all-pink living room, complete with candles and a couch. We wore a bangs with her hair styled in faux locs pulled up into ponytails.
After singing a few bars of her own heartfelt track, "Session 32," a cappella, she launched into "Come Thru," which samples Usher's own 1997 song "You Make Me Wanna."
The Atlanta natives sang to one another while sitting at different ends of the sofa.
Usher wore an acid wash denim jacket and matching jeans with a pair of vans sneaker.
We loved their performance!
(Photo courtesy of BET)
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS