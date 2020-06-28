BET Awards 2020: Summer Walker In Pink Slip Dress And Faux Locs Was A Quarantine Dream Come True

Summer Walker had us vibing out during her beautiful performance at the 2020 BET Awards.

She teamed up with Usher for a social distance performance for her hit, Over It.

Summer appeared first, sitting barefoot in a pink slip dress in the middle of a dreamy, all-pink living room, complete with candles and a couch. We wore a bangs with her hair styled in faux locs pulled up into ponytails.

After singing a few bars of her own heartfelt track, "Session 32," a cappella, she launched into "Come Thru," which samples Usher's own 1997 song "You Make Me Wanna."