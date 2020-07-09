Queen Naija Wears Vivienne Westwood Corset And High Slit Skirt For Home Photoshoot

Queen Naija

The songstress is working on a new project.

Published 23 hours ago

Queen Naija is looking like a superstar in her new editorial. 

Styled by L.A. fashion stylist, Icon Billingsley, Naija stunted in a Vivienne Westwood victorian corset dress with white ruffle sleeves and a high slit. She wore white Saint Laurent pumps with gold accessories to pull the look together entirely. Sis is looking so good in these photos!

“This shoot was so lit cause Queen wanted to really up the ante with the looks. We had fun. Can’t wait for y’all to see it all! @queennaija thank you for rocking with me & my fashion fantasies,” Icon posted in on Instagram. 

In the second photo, Queen rocked blue newspaper print cut-out gown by CROSS FOR GOD and Jennifer Le’s Crystal Feather sandals, adorned in black Austrian crystals and lined with ostrich feathers ($379). “If you don’t get ya act together you might have to..” Naija said in her Instagram caption. 

We can’t wait to see what this songstress is working on.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

