Queen Naija Wears Vivienne Westwood Corset And High Slit Skirt For Home Photoshoot

Queen Naija is looking like a superstar in her new editorial.

Styled by L.A. fashion stylist, Icon Billingsley, Naija stunted in a Vivienne Westwood victorian corset dress with white ruffle sleeves and a high slit. She wore white Saint Laurent pumps with gold accessories to pull the look together entirely. Sis is looking so good in these photos!

“This shoot was so lit cause Queen wanted to really up the ante with the looks. We had fun. Can’t wait for y’all to see it all! @queennaija thank you for rocking with me & my fashion fantasies,” Icon posted in on Instagram.