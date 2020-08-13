La La Anthony Receives Compassion In Fashion From PETA For Fashion Line

La La Anthony is the recipient of this year's Compassion in Fashion Award from PETA. The actress, designer, and entrepreneur created a trendy collection entirely free of leather, wool, fur, exotic skins, and other animal-derived materials.

Her size-inclusive contemporary line is sold online and at department stores such as Lord & Taylor, SAKS Off 5th, Nordstrom, and Macy's. La La prides herself on using vegan materials for the collection. She says, "It's all about being comfortable in your skin, being confident, and loving the skin you're in," says Anthony. That's why no animals were used in her designs, including vegan leather jumpsuits and pants , cozy wool-free sweaters , and a vegan shearling jacket .