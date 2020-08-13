La La Anthony Receives Compassion In Fashion From PETA For Fashion Line

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
La La Anthony is the recipient of this year's Compassion in Fashion Award from PETA. The actress, designer, and entrepreneur created a trendy collection entirely free of leather, wool, fur, exotic skins, and other animal-derived materials.
Her size-inclusive contemporary line is sold online and at department stores such as Lord & Taylor, SAKS Off 5th, Nordstrom, and Macy's. La La prides herself on using vegan materials for the collection. She says, "It's all about being comfortable in your skin, being confident, and loving the skin you're in," says Anthony. That's why no animals were used in her designs, including vegan leather jumpsuits and pants, cozy wool-free sweaters, and a vegan shearling jacket.
"Not a single rabbit, cow, or sheep was harmed for La La Anthony's clothing line, and that's something PETA celebrates," says PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. "Whether you're looking for a fashion-forward jumpsuit or a jacket to wear on chilly nights, La La Anthony has a vegan version for shoppers of all sizes."
PETA's motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to wear"—opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview. Anthony joins a list of A-List stars who've used vegan materials in their fashion collections, including Rihanna, and Serena Williams.
Congratulations to La La on her esteemed fashion award!
(Photo: Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
days
COMMENTS