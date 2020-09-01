Brandy Wore A $2.7k Jacket While Monica Hired Cardi B's Stylist To Customize A Fendi 'Fit For Their Verzuz Battle

Brandy And Monica Make Verzuz History

The R&B singers pulled in 1.2 million viewers during their live!

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

Brandy and Monica did not disappoint when they reunited for an unforgettable face-off on the latest round of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Verzuz series. 

On Monday, the famous R&B singers both arrived dressed in their trendiest treads to give the viewers exactly what they were looking for: dynamic vocals and fan-favorite records! 

Peaking at 1.2 million, we think it is safe to say that the livestream was not only a huge success, but it also broke the Verzuz’s record in grand fashion.

Speaking of fashion, did you notice the fashion-forward looks worn by both musical icons? We did! After some research, here's what we know about the history-making looks.

According to Fashion Bomb Daily, Brandy was styled by Ashley Sean Thomas in a colorful “Prince Of Chintz” Long Blazer ($2,750) by Libertine. She accompanied the fashionably casual look with distressed jeans and Bottega Veneta heels. 

Styled by Kollin Carter and tailored by Baba Jagne, Monica flexed her love for fashion in a full Fendi outfit, which she paired with leather pants.  

There’s no competition here. Both these ladies look amazing!

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images, Gabe Ginsberg/BET/Getty Images for BET)

