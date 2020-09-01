Brandy Wore A $2.7k Jacket While Monica Hired Cardi B's Stylist To Customize A Fendi 'Fit For Their Verzuz Battle

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Brandy and Monica did not disappoint when they reunited for an unforgettable face-off on the latest round of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Verzuz series.
On Monday, the famous R&B singers both arrived dressed in their trendiest treads to give the viewers exactly what they were looking for: dynamic vocals and fan-favorite records!
Peaking at 1.2 million, we think it is safe to say that the livestream was not only a huge success, but it also broke the Verzuz’s record in grand fashion.
Speaking of fashion, did you notice the fashion-forward looks worn by both musical icons? We did! After some research, here's what we know about the history-making looks.
According to Fashion Bomb Daily, Brandy was styled by Ashley Sean Thomas in a colorful “Prince Of Chintz” Long Blazer ($2,750) by Libertine. She accompanied the fashionably casual look with distressed jeans and Bottega Veneta heels.
Styled by Kollin Carter and tailored by Baba Jagne, Monica flexed her love for fashion in a full Fendi outfit, which she paired with leather pants.
There’s no competition here. Both these ladies look amazing!
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images, Gabe Ginsberg/BET/Getty Images for BET)
