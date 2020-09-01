Brandy Wore A $2.7k Jacket While Monica Hired Cardi B's Stylist To Customize A Fendi 'Fit For Their Verzuz Battle

Brandy and Monica did not disappoint when they reunited for an unforgettable face-off on the latest round of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland ’s Verzuz series.

On Monday, the famous R&B singers both arrived dressed in their trendiest treads to give the viewers exactly what they were looking for: dynamic vocals and fan-favorite records!

RELATED | Brandy Verzuz Monica: 5 Memorable Moments That Had Us Reminiscing For The 90s

Peaking at 1.2 million, we think it is safe to say that the livestream was not only a huge success, but it also broke the Verzuz’s record in grand fashion.

Speaking of fashion, did you notice the fashion-forward looks worn by both musical icons? We did! After some research, here's what we know about the history-making looks.