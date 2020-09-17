Queen Things!: Naomi Osaka Releases First Ever Clothing Collection With Designer ADEAM

Written by Tira Urquhart

Naomi Osaka has had an eventful week and has no plans on slowing down anytime soon! The 22-year old star is officially a two-time US Open women's singles champion, and now celebrating the launch a clothing line. After making her New York Fashion Week debut earlier this year, Naomi Osaka's fashion collaboration with ADEAM is now available to shop. Since Noami has always represented her Japanese-Haitian heritage, we weren't that surprised to see that her heritage inspired the capsule.

The renowned tennis star reached out to Adeam to ask if the brand's designer, Hanako Maeda, might be interested in collaborating. The duo hit it off immediately, and both started to create sketches and ideas upon meeting for the first time. According to the press release, "The result of this partnership is a beautiful capsule that explores the Japanese heritage and powerful feminine aesthetic. Traditional origami-like drapes combined with Harajuku girl 'kawaii' elements and a touch of athletic style, the collection tells a story of a global, modern woman."

The collaboration consists of a 10-piece collection for fall, including knitwear, evening dresses, and origami-inspired shirt dresses and blouses. The pieces range in price from $275 for a logo T-shirt in white or black, to up to $1,100 for a burgundy or white asymmetric lace-and-ruffle dress, which was one of the first designs Osaka and Hanako Maeda created together. The collection is now available online at ADEAM.