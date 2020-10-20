Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals Her Mom, Diana Ross, Negotiated Her First Runway Modeling Job As An 18th Birthday Gift

Below, take a look at the video from the French fashion house’s spring/summer “Butterfly Show” in Paris, along with Tracee’s personal details from that experience.

Revisiting her first time on the catwalk for Thierry Mugler in Paris in 1991, the video instantly went viral with over 544K views on Instagram.

Over the weekend, the 47-year-old star shared throwback imagery of her early modeling days, and we must admit, the video is just as iconic as being the daughter of the living legend, Diana Ross !

Tracee Ellis Ross has fashion in her blood—and the footage to prove it!

“30 years ago today, I walked in the @muglerofficial S/S 91 runway show in Paris,” Tracee shared on Instagram. “My mother @dianaross got a call asking her to walk in Mugler’s 'Butterfly Show.' She knew that I would sh*t my Guess jeans at the chance to model for real because I desperately wanted to be a model. Plus, I was only a couple of weeks shy of my 18th birthday.”

Of course, Ms. Ross delivered.

“So, my mama agreed to walk in the show as long as they allowed her daughter to model in the show as well,” Tracee shared. “Cut to my 18th birthday present: Me and my mama flying with Supermodels @lindaevangelista, @naomi, @cindycrawford and @cturlington on THE CONCORDE to Paris!”

RELATED | Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Powerful Message About Marriage Expectations



She continued, “After a mere 3.5 hour flight from NY, we landed. I was having trouble with the shoes, so THE Willi Ninja, legendary mother of the House of Ninja and catwalk teacher extraordinaire, coached me! The experience and the show were EPIC!!!”

She later thanked her mom and Mugler for the amazing experience.

“Thank you mama and thank you @manfredthierrymugler for making that dream come true and for the best birthday ever! And the icing on the cake is that Thierry invited me back to do the next show sans Mama!”

We can’t be the only ones in awe of this birthday gift. What a blessing!