Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Powerful Message About Marriage Expectations

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

The actress is pushing back on the expectations of women over 40.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Tracee Ellis Ross is pushing back on the notion that women can’t have a full life if they are not  married or a mother. The popular TV and film actress recently spoke up about challenging society’s expectations and living life on her terms.

Ross, who is starring in the new movie The High Note, told fashion site Net Porter, "I wish I had known there were other choices, not just about how I could be living, but how I could feel about the way my life was.”

She continued, "I was raised by society to dream of my wedding, but I wish I had been dreaming of my life. There are so many ways to curate happiness, find love and create a family, and we don’t talk about them. It creates so much shame and judgement."

View this post on Instagram

Award-winning actor and producer, activist, company owner – there aren’t many challenges that @traceeellisross hasn’t embraced. But singing? As the daughter of one of Motown’s greatest icons, it was something she both dreaded and dreamed of. In this week’s #PORTER interview, she talks about facing her fears, finding her own voice and how she’s adjusting to life in lockdown: “My motto before the pandemic was, ‘work hard, work smart’, and now I think my intention is, ‘be easy, be gentle, be joyful’.” Read the interview and see the shoot – featuring the season’s bright and beautiful dresses – at the link in bio. 📸: @oliviamalone, styling: @solangefranklin

A post shared by PORTER magazine (@portermagazine) on

RELATED: Tracee Ellis Ross And Anthony Anderson Channel Their Best Beyoncé And Jay-Z Look For Upcoming ‘Black-Ish’ Episode

However, Tracee is clear that walking on her own path does not mean she doesn’t have a desire for a partner.

"People misinterpret being happily single as not wanting to be in a relationship,” Ross said. “Of course I want to be in a relationship, but what am I going to do? Spend all the time that I’m not [in one] moping around? No. I’m going to live my life to the fullest and I’m going to be happy right here, where I am."

Ross also spoke about being single and in her forties at the Glamour Women of the Year Summit in 2017, which went viral. Watch below:

Ross’ new project, The High Note will be available to rent for $19.99 for a 48-hour period on most on-demand platforms on May 29. 

Watch the trailer below: 

