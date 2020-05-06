Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Powerful Message About Marriage Expectations

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Tracee Ellis Ross is pushing back on the notion that women can’t have a full life if they are not married or a mother. The popular TV and film actress recently spoke up about challenging society’s expectations and living life on her terms.
Ross, who is starring in the new movie The High Note, told fashion site Net Porter, "I wish I had known there were other choices, not just about how I could be living, but how I could feel about the way my life was.”
She continued, "I was raised by society to dream of my wedding, but I wish I had been dreaming of my life. There are so many ways to curate happiness, find love and create a family, and we don’t talk about them. It creates so much shame and judgement."
However, Tracee is clear that walking on her own path does not mean she doesn’t have a desire for a partner.
"People misinterpret being happily single as not wanting to be in a relationship,” Ross said. “Of course I want to be in a relationship, but what am I going to do? Spend all the time that I’m not [in one] moping around? No. I’m going to live my life to the fullest and I’m going to be happy right here, where I am."
Ross also spoke about being single and in her forties at the Glamour Women of the Year Summit in 2017, which went viral. Watch below:
Ross’ new project, The High Note will be available to rent for $19.99 for a 48-hour period on most on-demand platforms on May 29.
Watch the trailer below:
(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)
