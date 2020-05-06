Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Powerful Message About Marriage Expectations

Tracee Ellis Ross is pushing back on the notion that women can’t have a full life if they are not married or a mother. The popular TV and film actress recently spoke up about challenging society’s expectations and living life on her terms.

Ross, who is starring in the new movie The High Note, told fashion site Net Porter, "I wish I had known there were other choices, not just about how I could be living, but how I could feel about the way my life was.”



She continued, "I was raised by society to dream of my wedding, but I wish I had been dreaming of my life. There are so many ways to curate happiness, find love and create a family, and we don’t talk about them. It creates so much shame and judgement."

