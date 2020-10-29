Offset's Chain Made Joe Biden Stop In His Tracks At Atlanta Rally

Rappers Common and Offset took the stage Tuesday at Joe Biden’s Atlanta drive-in rally, bringing star power and street credibility to the event.

Common performed first and fired off some freestyle raps. Later, he introduced Georgia native Offset, who performed his song “Clout.”

“We got Offset here,” Common told the excited crowd. “He’s been speaking up about voting for as long as I’ve known the man. I’ve got to say, it’s just been touching my heart to hear his story, and hear what he’s done.”

Well, after their performance, Offset took to the 'gram to officially endorse Presidential candidate, Joe Biden. "Go vote @joebiden…"

In a series of photos posted to Instagram, Joe Biden is admiring Offset's diamond "O" chain.