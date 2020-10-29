Offset's Chain Made Joe Biden Stop In His Tracks At Atlanta Rally

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Rappers Common and Offset took the stage Tuesday at Joe Biden’s Atlanta drive-in rally, bringing star power and street credibility to the event.
Common performed first and fired off some freestyle raps. Later, he introduced Georgia native Offset, who performed his song “Clout.”
“We got Offset here,” Common told the excited crowd. “He’s been speaking up about voting for as long as I’ve known the man. I’ve got to say, it’s just been touching my heart to hear his story, and hear what he’s done.”
Well, after their performance, Offset took to the 'gram to officially endorse Presidential candidate, Joe Biden. "Go vote @joebiden…"
In a series of photos posted to Instagram, Joe Biden is admiring Offset's diamond "O" chain.
Does this mean Joe Biden will be getting a diamond chain once he wins the election? We're not sure, but make sure every goes out to vote on Nov 3rd.
(Photo: Getty)
