Regina King Wows Us In A Copper Gown And Matching Braids At The NAACP Image Awards

Regina King showed all the way out for the 2021 NAACP Image Awards!
Styled by fashion duo Wayman + Micah, King wore a custom Oscar De La Renta dress. The copper gown was pulled together with gold Stuart Weitzman shoes and Irene Neuwirth Jewelry.
Presenting the Best Actor In A Motion Picture Award, the beauty’s look was completed with multi-colored, waist-length box braids done by natural hair specialist, Angie Perrantes.
We’d be remiss not to mention the glowing, natural looking makeup. Artist Latrice Johnson created a flawless look that we will be trying to recreate ourselves!
(Photo: NAACP Image Awards / Getty Images)
