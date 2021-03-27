Trending:

Regina King Wows Us In A Copper Gown And Matching Braids At The NAACP Image Awards

Regina King NAACP Image Awards

Regina King Wows Us In A Copper Gown And Matching Braids At The NAACP Image Awards

We are speechless!

Published 5 hours ago

Written by Emerald Elitou

Regina King showed all the way out for the 2021 NAACP Image Awards! 

Styled by fashion duo Wayman + Micah, King wore a custom Oscar De La Renta dress. The copper gown was pulled together with gold Stuart Weitzman shoes and Irene Neuwirth Jewelry.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Actress/director Regina King gets ready for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by James Anthony via Getty Images)
(Photo: NAACP Image Awards / Getty Images)

Presenting the Best Actor In A Motion Picture Award, the beauty’s look was completed with multi-colored, waist-length box braids done by natural hair specialist, Angie Perrantes

RELATED | NAACP Image Awards: 10 Times Regina King Proved Why She’s Nominated For Entertainer Of The Year

We’d be remiss not to mention the glowing, natural looking makeup. Artist Latrice Johnson created a flawless look that we will be trying to recreate ourselves!

(Photo: NAACP Image Awards / Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in style