A Nod To Prince!: H.E.R. Steps Outside Her Comfort Zone And Rocks See-Through Lace Pants At The 2021 Oscars

H.E.R. stepped outside of her comfort zone at the 2021 Oscars on Sunday!

Arriving on the red carpet in a custom Dundas look, the singer-songwriter caused quite a stir on social media with her sheer cobalt blue ensemble.

Dundas revealed to InStyle that the edgy look was actually inspired by Prince's iconic look at the 1985 Oscars.

"H.E.R. expressed how Prince has been a lifetime inspiration for her and had built the foundation for her musical identity," designer Peter Dundas explained to the publication.

The eye-catching look was even emblazoned with powerful lyrics from her nominated song, "Fight For You."