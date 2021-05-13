Yara Shahidi Honors Her Black Roots And Iranian Heritage With New Adidas Collaboration

Yara Shahidi is adding a designer to her resume. The "Grown-ish" star collaborated with Adidas on a capsule collection honoring her Black and Iranian roots.

The highlight of Yara's Adidas collection is the release of her Superstar collab. She reimagined the iconic shell-toe sneaker by dressing the leather upper in a cream hue combined with gold suede Three Stripes branding on the sides and the text "Idihahs Array" above.

Adding to the cool look is an Arabic lace jewel at the forefoot and Iranian-inspired panels on the heel. According to the product description, Yara's Superstar collab channels "'60s vibes with elements of Shahidi's Iranian heritage and Black roots."