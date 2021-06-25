Lauren London And Puma Team Up For 'Forever Stronger' Capsule Collection

Puma and brand ambassador Lauren London have teamed up to release Forever Stronger, a new capsule collection that is inspired by London and her hometown of Los Angeles.

The Lauren London x Puma Forever Stronger Capsule Collection is designed as a physical representation of strength, perseverance, authenticity and love in timeless footwear and apparel pieces. Consisting of a new take on the classic Puma suede plus a T-shirt and hoodie, the collection’s release marks London’s first individual collection with PUMA after starring in multiple The marathon clothing x PUMA campaign.