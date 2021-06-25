Lauren London And Puma Team Up For 'Forever Stronger' Capsule Collection

Puma and brand ambassador Lauren London have teamed up to release Forever Stronger, a new capsule collection that is inspired by London and her hometown of Los Angeles.
The Lauren London x Puma Forever Stronger Capsule Collection is designed as a physical representation of strength, perseverance, authenticity and love in timeless footwear and apparel pieces. Consisting of a new take on the classic Puma suede plus a T-shirt and hoodie, the collection’s release marks London’s first individual collection with PUMA after starring in multiple The marathon clothing x PUMA campaign.
“I am so grateful and proud to drop my first collection with my PUMA family,” said Lauren London. “I wanted to make sure that each piece was authentic to who I am and my style. This collection expresses a constant reminder that through it all, no matter what happens in life, may we be Forever Stronger.”
The Lauren London x PUMA “Forever Stronger” collection will release via online at Puma.com today, June 25. The cost of the items range from $30-$75 USD.
(Photo courtesy of Puma)
