Hot Girl!: Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Her Super-Sexy Side And Shows Off Her Vibranium Knees In A Latex Performance Look

Megan Thee Stallion never fails to serve up serious Hot Girl vibes, and rightly so! The Houston native took the BET Awards stage by storm when she performed her latest song "Thot Sh*t."
With sleek blonde tresses and oversized shades, fans couldn't get enough of her sexy latex and sheer look featuing knee-high latex boots. Below, see the sultry look for yourself.
ICYMI: Just after the epic performance, the rapper won the "Video of the Year" award and the "Best Female Hip Hop Artist" award! Hot dayum, sis is out here winning!
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)
