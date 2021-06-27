Trending:

Hot Girl!: Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Her Super-Sexy Side And Shows Off Her Vibranium Knees In A Latex Performance Look

Hot Girl!: Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Her Super-Sexy Side And Shows Off Her Vibranium Knees In A Latex Performance Look

She never fails to serve up serious 'Hot Girl' vibes at the BET Awards 2021!

Megan Thee Stallion never fails to serve up serious Hot Girl vibes, and rightly so! The Houston native took the BET Awards stage by storm when she performed her latest song "Thot Sh*t." 

With sleek blonde tresses and oversized shades, fans couldn't get enough of her sexy latex and sheer look featuing knee-high latex boots. Below, see the sultry look for yourself. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
ICYMI: Just after the epic performance, the rapper won the "Video of the Year" award and the "Best Female Hip Hop Artist" award! Hot dayum, sis is out here winning!

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

