Bling, Bling!: Issa Rae And Marsai Martin Wear Approximately $300K In Diamonds At The 2021 NAACP Image Awards

Published 15 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

NAACP Image Award recipients Issa Rae and Marsai Martin had a lot more in common at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards than winning. Keep scrolling to learn about a little-known secret from the virtual awards ceremony. 

Recently, a little birdie revealed to BET Style that the famous stars were both wearing expensive diamonds from Forevermark.

Below, read all the details about the pricey jewels that cost approximately $300,000. 

Issa Rae looked positively radiant as she took home the award for Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Issa Rae gets ready for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lee Vuitton/AM PR Group via Getty Images)
(Photo by Lee Vuitton/AM PR Group via Getty Images)

Dressed in a flowing Prada gown, the actress completed her look with an 18K white gold ring recently launched from the Forevermark Avaanti™ Collection. She paired it with the brand’s princess cut diamond studs set in 18K white gold. The total jewelry price? Approximately $275,000.

Marsai Martin, who secured the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series & Outstanding Performance by a Youth, paired her feathery Christian Siriano dress with yellow gold diamond rings worth approximately $25,000. Stunning!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Marsai Martin gets ready for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience on March 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The week-long virtual experience kicked off on March 22. (Photo by Jennifer Johnson via Getty Images)
(Photo by Jennifer Johnson via Getty Images)

To learn more about the responsibly sourced jewelry brand, visit forevermark.com.

(Photos: Lee Vuitton/AM PR Group via Getty Images, Jennifer Johnson via Getty Images)

