Bling, Bling!: Issa Rae And Marsai Martin Wear Approximately $300K In Diamonds At The 2021 NAACP Image Awards

NAACP Image Award recipients Issa Rae and Marsai Martin had a lot more in common at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards than winning. Keep scrolling to learn about a little-known secret from the virtual awards ceremony.
Recently, a little birdie revealed to BET Style that the famous stars were both wearing expensive diamonds from Forevermark.
Below, read all the details about the pricey jewels that cost approximately $300,000.
Issa Rae looked positively radiant as she took home the award for Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series.
Dressed in a flowing Prada gown, the actress completed her look with an 18K white gold ring recently launched from the Forevermark Avaanti™ Collection. She paired it with the brand’s princess cut diamond studs set in 18K white gold. The total jewelry price? Approximately $275,000.
Marsai Martin, who secured the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series & Outstanding Performance by a Youth, paired her feathery Christian Siriano dress with yellow gold diamond rings worth approximately $25,000. Stunning!
To learn more about the responsibly sourced jewelry brand, visit forevermark.com.
(Photos: Lee Vuitton/AM PR Group via Getty Images, Jennifer Johnson via Getty Images)
