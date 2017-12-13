See Tristan Thompson's Ex Jordy C On Mommy Duty While Khloe Kardashian Prego Rumors Continue Spreading

As per her Instagram handle, @alleyesonjordyc, all eyes are on Jordan Craig once again because she posted a very rare pic of her son, Prince, who she shares with Tristan Thompson. The photo shows Jordy C playing with her son in the pool in her backyard. Prince turned one this week (Dec. 12), but so far no Asahd Khaled level celebrations in sight. Neither mommy and daddy have posted any signs of birthday party for the tot, regardless though it’s good to see Jordy enjoying time with her little Prince.

Cuzzo Eniko Hart thinks so, too! Kevin Hart’s wife, who also happens to be related to Tristan’s ex (small world, right?), hit the comments section to gush over her baby cousin, writing, “Awww! Prince!”

“He’s holding onto your arm for dear life! I can’t take it!!” she dropped in another comment.