See Tristan Thompson's Ex Jordy C On Mommy Duty While Khloe Kardashian Prego Rumors Continue Spreading

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis Describes Christmas With the Wopsters
Home for the holidays with everyone's favorite newlyweds.
As per her Instagram handle, @alleyesonjordyc, all eyes are on Jordan Craig once again because she posted a very rare pic of her son, Prince, who she shares with Tristan Thompson. The photo shows Jordy C playing with her son in the pool in her backyard. Prince turned one this week (Dec. 12), but so far no Asahd Khaled level celebrations in sight. Neither mommy and daddy have posted any signs of birthday party for the tot, regardless though it’s good to see Jordy enjoying time with her little Prince.
Cuzzo Eniko Hart thinks so, too! Kevin Hart’s wife, who also happens to be related to Tristan’s ex (small world, right?), hit the comments section to gush over her baby cousin, writing, “Awww! Prince!”
“He’s holding onto your arm for dear life! I can’t take it!!” she dropped in another comment.
Eniko threw Jordy’s baby shower last year, so of course she’s thrilled over new baby Kenzo having a playmate. As for the Cleveland Cavaliers baller, he might be caught up with preparations for rumored baby No. 2 on the way with Khloe Kardashian. *sips tea*
See the close-up clip of Prince back in August so you can gush over him, too.
(Photo from left: Jason Miller/Getty Images, Jordan Craig via Instagram)
Home for the holidays with everyone's favorite newlyweds.
Jasmine Jordan just launched her own sneaker.
COMMENTS