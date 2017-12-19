Juicy J Had a Tiffany & Co. Themed Baby Shower And It's Complete Party Goals

Juicy J Had a Tiffany & Co. Themed Baby Shower And It's Complete Party Goals

He must have dropped a lot of "bandz" for this one!

Awww! Rapper Juicy J and his wife, Regina Perera, are expecting a baby girl! The couple had a Tiffany & Co. themed baby shower for Baby Kamai this weekend. The place was dripping in Tiffany blue and silver, along with pink accents!

Not to mention diamonds, pearls and crystals were a must! They also had a customized "Baby" table with a floral arrangement, Tiffany & Co. themed cupcakes, candy and other goodies as the center of attention from bDASHd Events.

See credits below for yourself:

The mommy and daddy to be are excited about their new addition! The two definitely enjoyed celebrating their princess Kamai and are awaiting her arrival!

Written by Brianna Allen

(Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

