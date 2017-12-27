Will The Obamas Be Invited To The Royal Wedding, Or Nah?

When asked by reporters whether or not President Obama would be invited to his wedding, Prince Harry played it coy. This could be for many reasons, including but not limited to the fact that it's none of us commoners' business, but UK media has fingered one in particular: Trump .

When asked if the Obamas would be invited to his wedding to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry said, "who knows?" and "wouldn't want to ruin that surprise," in addition to citing that the guest list had yet to be curated.

But critics are already wondering what could happen if the Obamas nab an invite — especially if the Trump family doesn't. Noted woman abuser, liar, and social media enthusiast Donald Trump may currently hold the office of POTUS, but that doesn't mean he's on the list. If the world is just — and the Obamas attend while Trump is sat home eating his McDonald's order — folks think this could cause Trump to wild out. (But then again, it doesn't take much for that to happen!)

Our spidey senses tell us that neither the Obamas nor the Trumps will be invited, because Harry and Meghan are not trying to turn their wedding into a diplomacy issue. However, we would love nothing more than to see Michelle Obama in an elaborate fascinator, like the one Meghan wore on Christmas. She broke royal tradition (again!) this weekend and spent the holiday with the family ahead of her spring nuptials to Prince Harry.

Do you think Barry and Michelle will be on the list or nah? See the clip below from Harry's own interview with Barack for BBC News below and be the judge.