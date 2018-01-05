See The Subtle Shade Jordy C Is Throwing At Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson

Tristian Thompson ’s ex and mother of his 1-year-old son, Jordy C , is starting off 2018 on the high road. The blogger posted pic of a badass ‘fit with the caption, “Here’s to all of Us #StrongWomen... ♠️May we Support them♠️May we Respect them ♠️May we Raise them ♠️May we BE them #2018"

This message seemed to mirror the same sentiments as one her cuzzo, Eniko Parrish-Hart posted to Instagram over the holidays about being a powerful woman. Seems like being “strong” and “powerful” is a family theme in 2018. And although we have yet to publicly see Tristan on daddy-duty with baby Prince, Jordy is sending positive vibes into the new year. There's also been no reports, on how Jordy, Khloe and Tristan plan to raise their blended family. After all Koko's bun in the oven will be Prince's little half-bro or sis!

We’re wishing all parties involved all the strength and power they got to get through what seems like a very sticky situation during the next 12 months, and beyond.