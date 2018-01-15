Secure The Bag: Tiffany Haddish Turned Her Viral Groupon 'Swamp Tour' Story Into Cold, Hard Cash

The Girls Trip star recently revealed that she has landed an exclusive partnership with Groupon months after hilariously relating her story of using the service with famous couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith .

Tiffany Haddish has proven time and time again that there is power in words and her most recent accomplishment is a true testament of that.

The funny lady's profitable new venture comes on the heels of her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2017 where she sang the service's praises, explaining that she purchased a Groupon for a swamp tour in New Orleans and was accompanied by the Smiths.

Haddish's kind words landed on the right pair of ears as Jon Wild, North America's head of marketing for Groupon, told People that once the executives at the company heard what she said, they knew they had to work with her.

"We talked about involving her in our business more and as we got to know her, her purchases and the type of customer she is, we wanted to find her the stage that is appropriate and here we are talking about her in the context of the Super Bowl," he said.

That's right — The comedian and actress landed a coveted Super Bowl ad with the company.

Watch speak on their partnership, below: