Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith Just Revealed The Gender Of Their Baby

The R&B crooner will be a dad for the fourth time.

Published 4 hours ago

It seemed like just yesterday when Ne-Yo, 38, and wife Crystal Renay Smith, 28, announced that they are pregnant with their second child back in October. Now we know the baby's gender!

Hosting a royal-themed gender reveal party, the "impaitently waiting" couple let the world know they are expecting a baby boy!

"RORO IS A BOY!!!" Crystal shared in a recent Instagram post. "I Guess I was made to breed savages!! Maddie was upset, she says we have to give her a sister next cause she doesn’t want to be the only girl anymore!!"

Ne-Yo will be a dad for the fourth time. How exciting! 

Click here to see photos from People of the fun reveal party.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Ciroc)

