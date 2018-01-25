Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith Just Revealed The Gender Of Their Baby

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
See her elegant and edgy look.
It seemed like just yesterday when Ne-Yo, 38, and wife Crystal Renay Smith, 28, announced that they are pregnant with their second child back in October. Now we know the baby's gender!
Hosting a royal-themed gender reveal party, the "impaitently waiting" couple let the world know they are expecting a baby boy!
"RORO IS A BOY!!!" Crystal shared in a recent Instagram post. "I Guess I was made to breed savages!! Maddie was upset, she says we have to give her a sister next cause she doesn’t want to be the only girl anymore!!"
Ne-Yo will be a dad for the fourth time. How exciting!
Click here to see photos from People of the fun reveal party.
(Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Ciroc)
See her elegant and edgy look.
COMMENTS