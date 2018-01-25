Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith Just Revealed The Gender Of Their Baby

S A V A G E!!! You all can live in the boxes society built for you but don’t ever put mine in any!! Baby boy you will rule whatever world you build for yourself and I’ll be there every step of the way to hold your hand and remind you of the SAVAGE KING you are! Nothing or no one can define you but YOU! #isaidwhatisaid #TheQueenOfKINGS 👑

A post shared by Crystal Smith (@itscrystalsmith) on Jan 24, 2018 at 8:13pm PST