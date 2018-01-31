Yuck Or Yum? Odell Beckham Jr. Makes His 'Grape Jelly Meatball' Recipe

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. knows his way around the field AND the kitchen. He put his cooking skills to the test in a new video with Welch’s where he shows us how to make his fave game day meatball appetizer but with a surprise twist — he adds secret ingredient, grape jelly.

If meatballs with jelly is your jam (pun intended), the 25-year-old NFL star shows fans how to make the easy-peasy slow-cooker recipe. He taps his mama, Heather Van Norman, for assistance, which basically means pouring another key ingredient, BBQ sauce, into the crock pot. While adding jelly to your meatballs might sound odd to some, it’s actually nothing new (IKEA Swedish meatball lovers know what we’re talking about), but no two foodies are alike. So what do you think of Odell’s recipe, yuck or yum?

SN: Odell’s mom is GORGEOUS. He gets it from his mama!