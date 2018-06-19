WATCH!: The Internet Can't Get Enough Of Snoop Dogg's Workout

#Couplecam: Joe Budden & Cyn Santana Take A Baby Break For A HOT Baecation
Everyone's fave uncle, Snoop Dogg, has been heating up his workout routine just in time for summer, and we've got the videos to prove it!
Recently, a series of videos surfaced of the 6-foot-4 OG on his fitness kick (literally), and the internet is loving every minute of it.
From moving vigorously across a series of obstacles at an indoor basketball court to showing his boxing combos, keep scrolling to see the viral videos that have many admiring this father-of-four's fast footwork and agile moves.
He even did a slow-motion clip were he Drop (Kicked) It Like It's Hot:
We see you, Snoop!
There were even some fans that believed Snoop was giving his play-nephew Wiz Khalifa, who has been bulking up at the gym, a run for his money.
While others couldn't wait to roast him:
With that being said, don't let them see you Sweat, Snoop — unless it's with another series of inspirational fitness moves!
