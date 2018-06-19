WATCH!: The Internet Can't Get Enough Of Snoop Dogg's Workout

Everyone's fave uncle, Snoop Dogg, has been heating up his workout routine just in time for summer, and we've got the videos to prove it!

Recently, a series of videos surfaced of the 6-foot-4 OG on his fitness kick (literally), and the internet is loving every minute of it.

From moving vigorously across a series of obstacles at an indoor basketball court to showing his boxing combos, keep scrolling to see the viral videos that have many admiring this father-of-four's fast footwork and agile moves.

