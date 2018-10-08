WATCH! Magic Johnson Speaks On His Rocky Road To Understanding Son EJ Johnson's Gender Fluidity

WATCH! Magic Johnson Speaks On His Rocky Road To Understanding Son EJ Johnson's Gender Fluidity

“It doesn’t register to me as male, female. I’m just EJ.”

EJ Johnson was featured on CNN’sThis Is Life With Lisa Ling,” which aired this past Sunday (Oct. 7) and shed a light on gender fluidity. “It doesn’t register to me as male, female. I’m just EJ” he says in a clip he shared on Instagram. 

The 26-year-old fashionista was overjoyed to share his truth to the world, but it was Magic Johnson’s explaining his revelation to accepting EJ’s gender-bending that truly caught the attention of viewers. He says it was his son’s favor for dolls over so-called “toys for boys” and cross-dressing at such a young age that led the basketball legend to this realization.

