WATCH! Magic Johnson Speaks On His Rocky Road To Understanding Son EJ Johnson's Gender Fluidity

View this post on Instagram

I’m so excited for everyone to see my segment on #thisislife with the incomparable @lisalingstagram on Sunday at 10pm on CNN. I’ve never done anything on television that is this honest and real. This is something that transcends judgment and ignorance and should be seen as a vehicle to educate and inform people about gender fluidity. I’m am so blessed to help continue the conversation about our community and what it means to truly live your truth. #teamthis