WATCH! Magic Johnson Speaks On His Rocky Road To Understanding Son EJ Johnson's Gender Fluidity

#Couplecam: Amber Rose Ditches Her NBA Boo For Tyga's Best Friend
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
EJ Johnson was featured on CNN’s“This Is Life With Lisa Ling,” which aired this past Sunday (Oct. 7) and shed a light on gender fluidity. “It doesn’t register to me as male, female. I’m just EJ” he says in a clip he shared on Instagram.
The 26-year-old fashionista was overjoyed to share his truth to the world, but it was Magic Johnson’s explaining his revelation to accepting EJ’s gender-bending that truly caught the attention of viewers. He says it was his son’s favor for dolls over so-called “toys for boys” and cross-dressing at such a young age that led the basketball legend to this realization.
Watch the clip below:
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Absolut)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
