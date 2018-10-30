Kylie Jenner Buys Her Mom A $250K Red Ferrari While Swizz Beatz Gifts His Son A $148K BMW He Earned

Last night (Oct. 29), Kylie Jenner took to the ‘gram to flaunt the early birthday gift she brought for her mother Kris Jenner, and per usual, it's super luxe!

Documenting the surprise on her Instagram stories, the youngest daughter of the Karjenners had her mother in shock when she showed up to her home with a red 488 Gran Turismo Berlinetta Ferrari, which retails for $250K!

See for yourself the how Kris, whose birthday is November 5th, shrieked with joy as she sat in her new whip with her 37-year-old boyfriend, Corey Gamble.