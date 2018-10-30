Kylie Jenner Buys Her Mom A $250K Red Ferrari While Swizz Beatz Gifts His Son A $148K BMW He Earned

You get a car, and you get a car!

Published 1 week ago

Last night (Oct. 29), Kylie Jenner took to the ‘gram to flaunt the early birthday gift she brought for her mother Kris Jenner, and per usual, it's super luxe!

Documenting the surprise on her Instagram stories, the youngest daughter of the Karjenners had her mother in shock when she showed up to her home with a red 488 Gran Turismo Berlinetta Ferrari, which retails for $250K!

See for yourself the how Kris, whose birthday is November 5th, shrieked with joy as she sat in her new whip with her 37-year-old boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

488 For The Queen ♥️ #EarlyBdayGift

ICYMI: On Sunday (Oct. 28), Swizz Beatz celebrated his son, Nasir Dean's 18th birthday with a Halloween-themed birthday bash filled with friends, family, and celebrities including DJ Khaled.

See for yourself how Nasir partied it up with an "epic," event, including being serenaded by Alicia Keys.

The fun didn't end with a party, Swizz also brought his son a brand new 2019 BMW i8 captioning his IG post, "Happy Birthday King! You’ve worked hard for it all. No handouts just pure grind mode I respect that."

See the adorable moment Swizz gave his son the keys to his new ride, which retails for $148K:

Talk about birthday bliss. It pays to have family with mega coins!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photos: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SinfulColors, Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

