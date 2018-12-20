Rihanna Takes A Break From Running Her Empire To Savagely Slay On Vacation

Rihanna attends the Savage X Fenty London pop-up shop in Shoreditch on June 15, 2018 in London, England.

She's living her best life!

Published 6 days ago

After securing some serious coins with her Fenty Beauty makeup and Savage x Fenty lingerie, Rihanna has finally decided to take a break from her busy lifestyle to enjoy the simple things — like a vacation!

Living her absolute best life while on vacay in Los Cabos, Mexico, the 30-year-old beauty was all smiles as she let her hair down with her bestie, Melissa Forde, by her side.

Live, love, laugh! Styling in fashion-forward looks, this is the kind of movement you make when you're securing the bag.

We are so glad to see Rih enjoying all her hard work as she soaks up all the bright and sunny weather fresh-faced and bikini-clad. 

Big up RiRi, you deserve it!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty)

