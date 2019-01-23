Ming Lee Simmons Celebrates Her 19th Birthday With A Barbie-Themed Bash

Kimora and Russell Simmons' daughter is doing big Barbie tings!

Over the weekend, Kimora Lee Simmons’ daughter Ming Lee Simmons turned 19, and we are convinced time is flying!

Starting her birthday weekend right, Ming Lee headed to get a Korean scrub at Pellequr Spa, which she considered a “life-changing” and an absolutely “perfect” start to her birthday weekend.

Dressed in a little black dress by House Of CB, Ming Lee looked all grown up as she posed with close friends and family at her Barbie-themed party!

The intimate bash was outfitted with loads of pink flowers, pink party décor, a ceiling filled with balloons, and unopened gift boxes, as friends and family serenaded her with birthday cheer.

Keeping to the pretty-in-pink theme, Ming’s cake was perfectly accessorized with a long-haired Barbie, candles and a pink unicorn.

Enjoying the festivities, Kimora’s eldest daughter snapped a few photos, including one with her siblings, Aoki Lee Simmons, Kenzo Lee Hounsou and Wolfe Lee Leissner.

Although her father, Russell Simmons, was not able to attend the party in LA, he was sure to drop in via video chat to send his baby girl well wishes.

How sweet!

From the looks of the photos and videos, we’d say the house party was a dream!

Happy 19th birthday, Ming Lee! 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

