Cardi B And Offset Spend Six Figures Buying Half Of An Atlanta Block

Cardi B and Offset are known for their larger than life purchases. The chart-topping couple recently dropped over $200,000 buying half of an entire block in Georgia.

According to the Daily Mail, they purchased five houses and a plot of land in Jonesboro for an estimated $201,840.

The site claims the duo could possibly be building their dream home, but the developers they purchased the homes from are clueless to what Mr. and Mrs. Cephus will do with their newly acquired property.

While details remain under wraps, the site claims Cardi B is listed as an "additional buyer," while her hubby is named the "main buyer."

The Daily Mail reached out to a tenant at one of the properties. He claimed that his landlord sold the property. "We're not being asked to move out or anything. They just sold it. I'd like to stay here, nobody wants to go through the hassle of moving houses," the unidentified tenant said.

The new purchase is only the latest money move made by the couple. Cardi B was recently nominated for 21 Billboard Music Awards and she signed on for her first film role in Stripper Body.

Offset has been keeping busy himself. Just last month the Father of 4 rapper appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he gifted the veteran talk show host $25,000 toward her humanitarian efforts.