Rapper King Los Shares Proof Of How The Dr. Sebi Diet Changed His Life So Much That People Thought He Got Plastic Surgery

He credits his transformation to the controversial diet.

Published 11 hours ago

Nipsey Hussle affiliate, rapper King Los, has taken to social media to mourn the loss of his friend along with the rest of Hip Hop, but he also shared physical proof that Nipsey was onto to something with the documentary that he was working on about Dr. Sebi.

In case you’re not familiar with Nipsey’s pending doc, he was profiling Dr. Sebi, given name Alfredo Darrington, a leader in the natural remedies movement who prescribed a strict vegan diet to patients along with herbal supplements to remedy illness.

The 37-year-old rapper signed to Bad Boy is actually a big believer in the Dr. Sebi Diet and started following its strict guidelines back in 2015. Fast forward to today, and King Los noticeably has a much different look. “My entire life changed,” said Los.

Take a look at King Los’ transformation that he credits to the Dr. Sebi Diet: 

#tbt 2015 - 2018 before and after #DrSebi diet. My entire life changed & as I gained more knowledge of self I became a target of other people’s self reflective nature. Thank you @brother_polight for being my mentor during my transition exposing me to critical thinking , African culture , ancient Kemet and personally introducing me to Sebi’s herbs !!! Thank you @ministerenqi for teaching me Biochemistry & Pathology !!! Thank you @b_dot_the_god for the introduction , thank you @devincruise for always sharing knowledge with me as a brothers thank you @diddy for the day you showed me what inner peace really was. Thank you @iam_queenroe for going vegan when I did so our son could have a brighter future!!! I stand before all of you a new being of light and elevation. This year I will make all of you proud !!!! Thank you NIP !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! We love you 💔

Since the diet cuts out things like alcohol, sugar, wheat, and more factors commonly associated with inflammation, King Los’ much younger appearance is not farfetched. Other Dr. Sebi Diet converts testify to similar results regarding inflammation, as well as claiming the diet has cured various ailments from Diabetes to even AIDS.

Actually, their claims regarding AIDS have been the most controversial and have resurfaced in the wake of Nipsey’s death since some folks have expressed conspiracy theories that his killer was part of a government plot to stop the documentary and information of a possible AIDS cure from circulating. However, there is no proof of these theories.

Nevertheless, it is obvious over the last week following Nipsey’s passing of the impact he had on the Black community as whole—from advocating for artists’ ownership of music to investing in real-estate to taking control of our health.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

