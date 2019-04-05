Rapper King Los Shares Proof Of How The Dr. Sebi Diet Changed His Life So Much That People Thought He Got Plastic Surgery

Nipsey Hussle affiliate, rapper King Los, has taken to social media to mourn the loss of his friend along with the rest of Hip Hop, but he also shared physical proof that Nipsey was onto to something with the documentary that he was working on about Dr. Sebi. In case you’re not familiar with Nipsey’s pending doc, he was profiling Dr. Sebi, given name Alfredo Darrington, a leader in the natural remedies movement who prescribed a strict vegan diet to patients along with herbal supplements to remedy illness.

The 37-year-old rapper signed to Bad Boy is actually a big believer in the Dr. Sebi Diet and started following its strict guidelines back in 2015. Fast forward to today, and King Los noticeably has a much different look. “My entire life changed,” said Los. Take a look at King Los’ transformation that he credits to the Dr. Sebi Diet:

Since the diet cuts out things like alcohol, sugar, wheat, and more factors commonly associated with inflammation, King Los’ much younger appearance is not farfetched. Other Dr. Sebi Diet converts testify to similar results regarding inflammation, as well as claiming the diet has cured various ailments from Diabetes to even AIDS. Actually, their claims regarding AIDS have been the most controversial and have resurfaced in the wake of Nipsey’s death since some folks have expressed conspiracy theories that his killer was part of a government plot to stop the documentary and information of a possible AIDS cure from circulating. However, there is no proof of these theories. Nevertheless, it is obvious over the last week following Nipsey’s passing of the impact he had on the Black community as whole—from advocating for artists’ ownership of music to investing in real-estate to taking control of our health.

