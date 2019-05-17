Kim Kardashian Finally Shares Her Newborn Son’s Name And It’s Right On Brand

She also shares a picture of the baby boy.

Published 9 hours ago

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are known for giving their children names with a purpose.

It was recently announced that the two welcomed their fourth child into the world via a surrogate and we’re learning the infant boy’s name and getting to see him for the first time.

Via a text Kim shared on her Instagram from Kanye, you can see the little bundle of joy literally bundled up in his crib and her caption reveals his name as Psalm West.

It fits right in with the recent religious slant ‘Ye has taken. For months he’s been holding his “Sunday Services,” which culminated with an epic one at Coachella last month. It was also announced that Kanye was interested in opening up his own church. The Chicago-based rapper sent another text along with the baby picture reading, “Beautiful Mother’s Day With the arrival of our fourth child We are blessed beyond measure We have everything we need.”

Get a first look at Psalm West below.

‪Psalm West ‬

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage

