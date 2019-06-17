Dreezy Joins PUMA As Newest Ambassador For Classic Summer Kicks

Written by Marjua Estevez

After releasing her new album, Big Dreez, earlier this year, the Chicago rapper makes her debut with PUMA in the brand’s latest CALI Bold campaign, Monday (June 17). The footwear apparel giant hand-picked the hip-hop star as its vibrant new face not just because of her incredible fashion sense, but as a means to further incorporate music with fashion and sports—a hybrid culture PUMA prides itself on fostering more and more today. “The logo alone has always stood out as fierce and powerful to me,” Dreezy tells BET. “PUMA has been a stamp for stylish and comfortable clothes since I can remember. You are what you wear, and PUMA is clean and respected.”

Courtesy of PUMA















Dreezy, who fancies herself a “fashionista,” joins the sneaker team alongside fellow musicians Selena Gomez, Meek Mill, Big Sean, G-Eazy, Yo Gotti and YBN Cordae, among others. “My music makes you want to move, dance and, sometimes, get sexy. You can do that and more in your PUMA gear and not even realize how good you look doing it because it’s so flexible and effortless!” Dreezy gushes over how the brand complements her music. PUMA’s newest style under the CALI franchise, the CALI Bold is an all-white sneaker juxtaposed with bold PUMA branding on the outsole, full leather upper and stacked platform for a playful but classic look. It’s a finished product Dreezy is proud to represent.

Courtesy of PUMA















“I have everybody’s number. I pick all of my pieces. I approve the pictures and I even try to give suggestions when I can with whatever we’re trying to accomplish,” the 24-year-old says, admitting she hopes to further build on her new partnership. “We already started shooting in the line, and I met the PUMA fam. Hopefully a capsule collab comes in the future. I want to go all out with the brand.” On the heels of her debut LP, Dreezy is already working on her second album, taking her time to perfect its sound and content. Expect a guest verse from her on Dreamville’s album Revenge of the Dreamers III and upcoming music videos for “Love Someone” featuring Jacquees and her new single, “Ecstasy,” respectively. For more information on Dreezy x PUMA’s new gem, visit here.