Black Twitter Drags White Woman Who Is Selling A $98 Silk Nightcap

Once upon a time, someone came up with this invention to protect our hair and edges from breakage and retain its moisture: the bonnet. But Sarah Marantz Lindenberg believes she rejuvenated the basic bonnet that we've been using for years and is selling it for $98.

Bonnets, satin and silk head wraps, pillow cases and even fashion headscarves have been used by Black women for quite some time and can cost as low as $4 at your local beauty supply store.

In fact, according to the U.S. National Park Service, during the 1700s in Louisiana [under the Tignon Laws] African women were forced to cover their hair with material fabric as a sign of "belonging to the slave class, whether they were enslaved or not." So, just as Black women have done throughout all of history, we turned something that was forced upon us into something either stylish or resourceful.

Fast forward to 2019, the creator of NightCap produced a product that does the exact same thing as your typical bonnet but wants to sell it for around $100. Whew, chile!

"There were products on the market but none of them had a functional and fashionable solution for me—synthetic fabrics that I felt did more damage, or horrible colours that I felt silly going to sleep in. It inspired me to create something of my own," Lidenberg stated in an interview with Fashion Magazine.

Lidenberg, who is white, had her own reasoning behind capitalizing off of Black culture. According to her, as stated on the company's website, "she began sleeping with a vintage silk scarf to preserve her hair and complexion." And to her, this was some newfound revelation or something.