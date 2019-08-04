Diddy Has Lunch With The Harvey Family In Italy Amid Rumors He’s Dating Lori Harvey

Diddy and Steve Harvey have both been in show business for decades, so there’s no doubt they’ve crossed paths a few times over the years.

But now, the Bad Boy Records founder might be enacting his own version of Meet The Parents with Steve’s daughter Lori Harvey, who Puff is rumored to be dating.

Spotted in Nerano, Italy over the weekend, Diddy and Lori were accompanied by Steve and his wife Marjorie for lunch, and there are photos that have many believing that Diddy’s previous denial of dating Lori is complete rubbish.

See some of the photos below.