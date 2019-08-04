Diddy Has Lunch With The Harvey Family In Italy Amid Rumors He’s Dating Lori Harvey

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Diddy and Steve Harvey have both been in show business for decades, so there’s no doubt they’ve crossed paths a few times over the years.
But now, the Bad Boy Records founder might be enacting his own version of Meet The Parents with Steve’s daughter Lori Harvey, who Puff is rumored to be dating.
Spotted in Nerano, Italy over the weekend, Diddy and Lori were accompanied by Steve and his wife Marjorie for lunch, and there are photos that have many believing that Diddy’s previous denial of dating Lori is complete rubbish.
See some of the photos below.
You may recall, Diddy and Lori were seen together wearing matching outfits in New York City late last month and they’ve been spotted out as a pair on numerous other occasions recently.
Of course, this could just be a case of the rich and famous hanging out and nothing romantic at all, but we can see why folks are wondering if Diddy has moved on from his ex Cassie with this new PYT.
It was previously rumored that Lori was dating Diddy’s son Justin, but that seems to not be the case anymore.
Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Essence and Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence
