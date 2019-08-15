Mike Tyson's 420-Acre Weed Ranch Rakes In $500K A Month

Written by Gina Conteh

Mike Tyson is building a cannabis empire and soaking up ever blissful moment of it, literally. The weedtrepreneur recently revealed on his star-studded podcast that he and his crew basically smoke 10 tons of weed every single month at his marijuana resort, Tyson Ranch. ICYMI: 52-year-old Mike Tyson is living a retired man’s dream! After putting up his boxing gloves, Mike made a swift career change, buying 420-acres of land in California City to run a company called The Ranch Companies, which specializes in all things weed. According to GQ, Tyson and his company are working on breaking ground on Tyson Ranch. The ranch will serve as a luxury weed resort and “there are plans for a luxury hotel and retail stores and facilities for glamping, an amphitheater for concerts, and Tyson University, where experts will teach cannabis-cultivation techniques to future farmers."

Related: Read up on how Biggie’s son is making a name for himself in the weed industry. On his most recent episode of his podcast, Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, Mike and his co-host, Eben Britton, sat down with Jim Jones to talk about both Mike and Jim’s booming weed businesses. When Mike asked his co-host how much weed he thinks they smoke at their ranch, Eben said, “We smoke 10 tons of weed at the ranch every month,” in which Mike responded, “That’s like $40K.” We were just as surprised as Jim Jones to hear that lofty number!

The former rapper also revealed in the video that he once spent $7 million on a diamond chain! If you were wondering how much dough Mike is raking in from his weed business, he's approximately selling $500,000 worth of cannabis products every month. So it makes sense that they can smoke that much weed and lofty jewelry. The former fighter went on to dish about his budding weed resort, saying, “We gon’ make this like an oasis in the desert, man.” While you wait in anticipation for Mike Tyson to break ground on his stoner paradise, check out his website here!