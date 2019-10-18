Frank Ocean Just Opened A Super Exclusive Queer Nightclub In NYC, Prep +, And Here's What We Know

Love & Basketball! O'Shea Jackson Jr. Steps Out With His Boo For A Lakers Game Date Night
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
When news surfaced that Frank Ocean was set to kick off his first-ever queer club night, fans of the iconic recording artist scoured the internet to get invite details.
To their disappointment, they soon learned tickets were only available to those who were invited, and the event’s location was completely exclusive.
Called PrEP+, inspired by the HIV-prevention drug pre-exposure prophylaxis, the party promised to pay “homage to what could have been of the 1980s’ NYC club scene if the drug … had been invented in that era,” according to the press release obtained by PitchFork.
Last night (Oct. 17), the event went without a hitch as anyone with an invite headed into the New York City venue.
According to the press release, the house rules were as followed:
While taking photos and videos were prohibited in the invite-only event, some footage did surface on the internet leaving many wondering if the musician dropped new music.
This is reportedly the first PrEP+ night in a series of events from the famed musician who is known for using his celebrity to bring attention to the LGBTQ+ community.
(Photos: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS