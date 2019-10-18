Frank Ocean Just Opened A Super Exclusive Queer Nightclub In NYC, Prep +, And Here's What We Know

When news surfaced that Frank Ocean was set to kick off his first-ever queer club night, fans of the iconic recording artist scoured the internet to get invite details.

To their disappointment, they soon learned tickets were only available to those who were invited, and the event’s location was completely exclusive.

Called PrEP+, inspired by the HIV-prevention drug pre-exposure prophylaxis, the party promised to pay “homage to what could have been of the 1980s’ NYC club scene if the drug … had been invented in that era,” according to the press release obtained by PitchFork.

Last night (Oct. 17), the event went without a hitch as anyone with an invite headed into the New York City venue.