Frank Ocean Just Opened A Super Exclusive Queer Nightclub In NYC, Prep +, And Here's What We Know

Frank Ocean

PrEP+ turned into a music party!

Published 1 week ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

When news surfaced that Frank Ocean was set to kick off his first-ever queer club night, fans of the iconic recording artist scoured the internet to get invite details.

To their disappointment, they soon learned tickets were only available to those who were invited, and the event’s location was completely exclusive. 

Called PrEP+, inspired by the HIV-prevention drug pre-exposure prophylaxis, the party promised to pay “homage to what could have been of the 1980s’ NYC club scene if the drug … had been invented in that era,” according to the press release obtained by PitchFork.

Last night (Oct. 17), the event went without a hitch as anyone with an invite headed into the New York City venue.

According to the press release, the house rules were as followed: 

  • No photos or videos are allowed
  • Consent is mandatory
  • Zero tolerance for racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, ableism or any form of discrimination
  • The dance floor is for dancing

While taking photos and videos were prohibited in the invite-only event, some footage did surface on the internet leaving many wondering if the musician dropped new music.

This is reportedly the first PrEP+ night in a series of events from the famed musician who is known for using his celebrity to bring attention to the LGBTQ+ community.

(Photos: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

