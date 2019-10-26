Watch: Toya Wright Celebrated Her 36th Birthday With A Lingerie-Filled ‘Girls Night’ On Instagram Live

Of course, her besties Monica and LeToya Luckett were in attendance!

Published 7 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Last night (Oct. 25), Toya Wright celebrated her 36th birthday with close friends, family members, and fans who decided to watch her celebrity-filled lingerie party on Instagram Live.

Dressed in sexy pink lingerie, a silky robe, and a Wig and Edge Tie from her Before Bed Headz brand, the mother of two urged her 7 million Instagram followers to grab their besties, a bowl of popcorn, along with their favorite wine to join her for a girl’s night to remember.

Going off the photos, the “Live Girls Night” pre-birthday party looked to have gone without a hitch! 

Styled in pink pajamas and bonnets, Toya’s celebrity besties Monica, LeToya Luckett, and former Basketball Wives LA star Angel Love were in attendance for the raw and uncut extravaganza. 

Below, take a look at some of the live party footage, which included fun, games, balloons, sweets by Roland’s Custom Cakes, and an endless amount of drinks being poured: 

(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)

