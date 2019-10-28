Summer Walker Claps Back To The Internet Roasting Her For Having A 'Washing Bowl' As An Alternative To Showering

Looks like Summer Walker is Over It —and when we say “over it,” we mean she’s over folks coming for her on social media for saying she “hates” showers and her handy showering alternative. There were a lot of eyebrows raised after the songstress shared a photo of her washing bowl filled with bath products with the following caption: “My washing bowl lol I get to wash in my bowl I hate showers”

If you think that Summer opting for a washing bowl instead of a shower is strange, she’s not the only one that feels that way. In fact, some people, like Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz, are trading in traditional showers for a little “cat wash” or a “hoe bath” as Summer put it.

Summer’s comments were blowing up with folks questing her hygiene methods, so she finally responded to shut the rumors down about her not showering at all and how she really uses her washing bowl.

“I take showers. I don’t them because I like baths in very nice jacuzzi or garden tubs. If I don’t have time or whatever, I’ll take a ‘hoe bath’ in the sink (something that every female has taken in their lives). Yes, I use soap,” she wrote on her Insta Stories over a screenshot of fan comments.

She added, “F*** I hate people man. Who TF really walking around never washing themselves. Lmao plp really just mad miserable.”