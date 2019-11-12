Popeyes' Employee Makes Chicken Sandwich Over Trash Bin, While A Customer At Another Location Finds A Half-Smoked Joint In His Sandwich

Written by Tweety Elitou

Reports pertaining to Popeyes are getting far spicier than their infamous Spicy Chicken Sandwiches—and yes, the stories are far more stressful than their outrageously long lines. Since the return of their extremely viral sandwich, the news has been flooded with violent acts surrounding the Louisiana-style fast-food chain. Sadly, just a week ago, investigators were called to a Popeyes in Oxon Hill, Maryland, after a man was reportedly stabbed to death over an argument. RELATED | White Woman Body Slammed Outside Of A Tennessee Popeyes After Calling Staff The N-Word “We do not yet know whether this was the result of a dispute over one of our products or something unrelated, but there is no reason for someone to lose their life,” Popeyes said in a statement to NBC News.

This was only one incident that proves people have been nearly losing their minds over the fried deliciousness. If you’re among those who are pressed to get their hands on the sandwich, you might rethink your desire when you hear this. As if senseless violence is not enough, questions about cleanliness have arrived. Fans of the extremely popular sandwich where disgusted when a Popeyes employee was captured on camera assembling the sandwiches on a tray over a garbage can. To make matters worse, the employee is within eye shot of the customers waiting to be served.

Somebody caught a Popeyes employee making sandwiches over the trash can 🤢 pic.twitter.com/AQuflHyd3z — 🤷🏽‍♂️ (@_TrendWay) November 7, 2019

The owner of the location in Fairfax, Virginia, since told TMZ the staff was overwhelmed with 100 chicken sandwich orders that they were trying to fulfill swiftly. He added that the trash bin was empty. Fortunately, the owner, who just opened the location three days before the photo was taken, ordered a new table to allow for extra space when preparing the sandwiches. On the topic of trashy sandwiches, according to one man in New York City, he was “shocked” and “disgusted” when he found something extra inside his spicy fried chicken sandwich served up on a buttered brioche bun.

@PopeyesChicken Do all your chicken sandwiches come with with a joint in them? Found this in my sandwich the other day in NYC. Just wanted to make sure that this doesn’t happen to anyone else. pic.twitter.com/hS48SpsM5X — Jeremy Merdinger (@JMtarheels41) November 11, 2019

According to the New York Post, Jeremy Merdinger was taking his last couple of bites of his chicken sandwich when he suddenly lost his appetite when a half-smoked joint fell into his lap. While he initially wanted to have the issue handled privately, the fast-food company didn’t reach out to help solve the issue. He later took his complaint to Twitter to get it resolved. Only hoping to get an apology and a refund, Merdinger says the company only told him that they’re investigating the issue. “They were basically saying it happened outside of the restaurant, and there is nothing they can do,” he added, “they can at least admit they made a mistake. I would like for them to own up to it. I think it’s ridiculous and not professional.” RELATED | Real Foodies Share Black-Owned Restaurants That Might Deserve The 'Best Chicken Sandwich' Title Back in August, Popeyes created ignited a foodie firestorm, hilarious Popeyes memes included, by announcing the launch of their chicken sandwich. Due to extremely high demand, two weeks after its launch, Popeyes announced they would be temporarily removing the item from their menu.