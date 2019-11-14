Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Put Their 'Monastery Style' Calabasas Condo Designed By 'Master Of Brutalism' Belgian Architect On The Market

Written by Tweety Elitou

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian took Vogue viewers on a video tour of her lavish Hidden Hills mansion. While most were in awe of the minimalistic-style home she shares with her husband, Kanye West, others were baffled by the seemingly basin-less double vanities in their master bath. Turned out, the fully functional sink was the customized brainchild of ‘Ye. RELATED | Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Reveal That Their 'Impossible' Sinks Were Custom-Designed By Kanye After 8 Prototypes From the looks of the 2,260-square-feet Calabasas condominium—which the Wests have recently placed on the marketplace—the Jesus Walks rapper’s love for beige and concrete continues to consume their everyday lifestyle.

(Photo: James Devaney/GC Images)















Just when you though the West’s lifestyle could not get more minimalistic, we've all gotten inside view of their living style. See the photos posted on the realty website! Custom designed by Belgian architect Vincent Van Duysen—who has reportedly been described as the “master of Brutalism”— using soft neutral tones, natural lighting, bespoke custom furniture, drapes, chandeliers and light fixtures, the luxe flat perfectly portrays, “minimal monastery style.” RELATED | ICYMI: Kanye West Builds His Own Furniture According To Kim Kardashian Take note of the concrete and stripped-back finishes. So Brutalist, so Kanye!

FYI: Made popular in the 1950s, Brutalism, also known as Brutalist architecture, is an architectural style known for its use of functional reinforced concrete and steel, modular elements and practical feel. Highlights of the three-bedroom home include: walk-in closets, en suite baths, a covered outdoor deck, office, massive kitchen island, high-end kitchen appliances and a garage. As for the master bedroom’s en suite, things get luxe with a JEE-O soho bathtub, Toto Toilets, MGS faucets and fixtures and custom-designed vanities.

In case you are interested, the Brutalist home can be yours for $3.5 million. Just don’t forget to pay $658/month to enjoy the housing association’s luxe amenities: a pool and spa/hot tub! According to Cosmopolitan, the condo is located less than three miles away from the couple’s Hidden Hills mansion.