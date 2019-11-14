Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Put Their 'Monastery Style' Calabasas Condo Designed By 'Master Of Brutalism' Belgian Architect On The Market

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Put Their 'Monastery Style' Calabasas Condo On The Market

The Calabasas condominium is listed on the marketplace for $3.5 million.

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian took Vogue viewers on a video tour of her lavish Hidden Hills mansion. While most were in awe of the minimalistic-style home she shares with her husband, Kanye West, others were baffled by the seemingly basin-less double vanities in their master bath.

Turned out, the fully functional sink was the customized brainchild of ‘Ye. 

From the looks of the 2,260-square-feet Calabasas condominium—which the Wests have recently placed on the marketplace—the Jesus Walks rapper’s love for beige and concrete continues to consume their everyday lifestyle.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 06: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West arrive to the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
(Photo: James Devaney/GC Images)

Just when you though the West’s lifestyle could not get more minimalistic, we've all gotten inside view of their living style. 

See the photos posted on the realty website!

Custom designed by Belgian architect Vincent Van Duysen—who has reportedly been described as the “master of Brutalism”— using soft neutral tones, natural lighting, bespoke custom furniture, drapes, chandeliers and light fixtures, the luxe flat perfectly portrays, “minimal monastery style.”

Take note of the concrete and stripped-back finishes. So Brutalist, so Kanye! 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are seen on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
(Photo: Gotham/GC Images)

FYI: Made popular in the 1950s, Brutalism, also known as Brutalist architecture, is an architectural style known for its use of functional reinforced concrete and steel, modular elements and practical feel.

Highlights of the three-bedroom home include: walk-in closets, en suite baths, a covered outdoor deck, office, massive kitchen island, high-end kitchen appliances and a garage.

As for the master bedroom’s en suite, things get luxe with a JEE-O soho bathtub, Toto Toilets, MGS faucets and fixtures and custom-designed vanities. 

In case you are interested, the Brutalist home can be yours for $3.5 million. Just don’t forget to pay $658/month to enjoy the housing association’s luxe amenities: a pool and spa/hot tub!

According to Cosmopolitan, the condo is located less than three miles away from the couple’s Hidden Hills mansion.

(Photo: Gotham/GC Images)

