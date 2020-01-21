Whoa, Baby!: Christina Milian And DJ Khaled's Wife, Nicole Tuck, Give Birth The Same Day To Baby No. 2

Love Locked Up: Tekashi69's Girlfriend Visits Him Behind Bars During His Two-Year Prison Sentence
It was an exciting holiday weekend! Both Christina Milian and DJ Khaled’s wife, Nicole Tuck, gave birth on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday (Jan. 20), adding more joy to the special day.
Christina has been flaunting her baby bump everywhere—with effortless style, too! But after serving maternity looks for months, the 38-year-old finally gave birth to a healthy baby boy yesterday. She shares baby Isaiah with her boyfriend, French singer-songwriter Matt Pokora. This is the second time around for mommy, Christina. She has a 9-year-old daughter, Violet Madison, from a previous relationship with The Dream.
What a beautiful addition to her blended family!
DJ Khaled hasn’t announced if he and Nicole welcomed a little prince or princess yesterday, but either way we know after the birth of his son, Asahd, the release of Khaled’s 11th studio album, Father of Asahd , and the tot’s endorsements that followed, his new little one is in for a wild ride!
DJ Khaled posted several photos in the waiting area of the hospital to show his excitement, and when his and Nicole’s blessing arrived, he shared this: “THANK YOU ALLAH ! THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE ! BLESS UP DR JIN ! 🤲🏽 ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
Whoa, baby! What a weekend! Congratulations to both families.
