Whoa, Baby!: Christina Milian And DJ Khaled's Wife, Nicole Tuck, Give Birth The Same Day To Baby No. 2

It was an exciting holiday weekend! Both Christina Milian and DJ Khaled’s wife, Nicole Tuck, gave birth on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday (Jan. 20), adding more joy to the special day.

Christina has been flaunting her baby bump everywhere—with effortless style, too! But after serving maternity looks for months, the 38-year-old finally gave birth to a healthy baby boy yesterday. She shares baby Isaiah with her boyfriend, French singer-songwriter Matt Pokora. This is the second time around for mommy, Christina. She has a 9-year-old daughter, Violet Madison, from a previous relationship with The Dream.

What a beautiful addition to her blended family!