Russell Wilson Says He's ‘Pampering’ His Expecting Wife, Ciara, With Her Pregnancy Cravings And We're Jealous

Written by Tweety Elitou

Ciara’s secret prayer that ultimately led to her marrying the love of her life, Russell Wilson, is proof that you get what you pray for! RELATED | Ciara Finally Shares The Secret Prayer That Sent Her Russell Wilson From timelines highlighting their affectionate relationship to adorable family moments that creates serious baby fever, the couple has become the epitome of what it means to level up since marrying in 2016.

Speaking of babies, as you may already know, the couple is expecting their second child together and going off their announcement photo, they cannot be more excited to expand their family—which consists of their 2-year-old daughter Sienna, and 5-year-old son Future, from Ciara’s previous relationship with ex-fiancé Future.

“Number 3,” Russell captioned an Instagram photo on Thursday (Jan. 30) that showed off his wife’s growing baby bump in the distance.

Us Weekly recently caught up with the expectant father, and according to the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, his new addition is “really exciting.” “We’re really fired up about having a third baby,” Russell shared. “We hoped that we were having a new baby. It’s a blessing for sure.” RELATED | Ciara Just Dropped A Major Bomb About Her Premarital Relationship With Russell Wilson

When asked if he had any preferences for the gender of their baby, he simply responded, “a healthy baby, you know, that’s all that matters.”

As of now, ensuring his wife has everything she needs is his top priority. “I always pamper, pregnant or not,” Russell said. “I just make sure that all of her food cravings are taken care of, that she gets anything she wants.” Atlas, more receipts that the “Thinkin Bout You” singer is living her best life without an ounce of stress. An entire mood.