Khloe Kardashian Ensures Her Daughter Has The Best, Even If It Means Getting True Thompson A $12K Playhouse

Written by Tweety Elitou

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s 1-year-old daughter already has her own house. Well, sorta!

Last Friday (Jan. 31), the Keeping Up With The Kardashian reality star hopped on her Instagram stories to share with fans the adorable mommy-daughter moment she was experiencing with her only child, True Thompson. Let's just say, it didn't help our baby fever at all!

Spotted flaunting her natural curls while dressed in her nightgown, the tiny tot seemed to be happily cooking up an imaginary storm with her tiny pots, pans, and mini oven mitts. “Cooking in our PJs,” Khloe wrote across an IG video. Baby True definitely knows her way around the kitchen. You may be asking yourself, where did the little master chef flex her skills? In a tiny house—we mean playhouse!

According to Daily Mail, the stunning playhouse that features a real-life balcony is quite similar to the $12,500 design that sits in Kylie Jenner’s backyard for her daughter, Stormi Webster. RELATED | Kylie Jenner Gives 2-Year Old Stormi A Makeup Line For Her Birthday And Celebrates With Outrageous Launch Party

If the playhouse looks familiar, you have a great memory! During Stormi’s makeup launch with Kylie Cosmetics on Sunday, the fabulous cousins were captured looking equally stylish on the balcony of the lavish mini home.

How sweet! Definitely, the cutest thing we’ve seen all day.