Cake, Cake, Cake, Cake!: Rihanna Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday In Mexico With A 3-Tier Rainbow Cake And Twerk Session

Written by Tweety Elitou

In case you didn’t get the memo: it's a real one’s birthday! Today (Feb. 20), Rihanna celebrates her 32nd birthday and from the looks of things, the famed performer is already kicking off the celebrations.

On videos that recently surfaced on RihChat (a Rihanna fan page), the birthday girl can be seen surrounded by close friends and family members as she rings in her new milestone during her Mexico vacation. While it is unclear where the festivities were housed, Rihanna looks to be in great spirits as she styles in a colorful mini dress.

With brightly colored décor surrounding her, Rih seems to be having a ball before excitedly approaching her colorful multi-tier birthday cake. After giving us a little twerk session, in the short clip, Rih blows out her birthday candles (shaped into the numbers 3-2). This is mostly likely only the beginning of the birthday fun. We don't know about you, but we look forward to seeing what the self-proclaimed "Bad Gal" has planned for her 32nd birthday look. Knowing Rih, it will be an entire mood. Happy Birthday, RiRi!