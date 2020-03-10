Omarion And Apryl Jones’ Daughter Turns 4 With An Over-The-Top Lipstick-Themed Party—See For Yourself!

Written by Tweety Elitou

Omarion and Apryl Jones’ youngest child, A’mei Kazuko Grandberry celebrated her 4th birthday over the weekend with a lipstick-themed party to remember!

“Anything for my baby girl,” Apryl captioned an Instagram video highlighting the luxe amenities guests could enjoy at the lavish event. Inspired by A’Mei’s love for lipsticks, the party was hosted at Live Love Play in Los Angeles. The makeup-themed party every glam girl’s dream. From a pink runway lined with massive pink and magenta balloons, to a real-life beauty bar fully equipped with a manicurist, the birthday girl was truly living the glamorous life.

Planned to perfection by Apryl’s best friend Xtina Milani, the birthday girl’s guests enjoyed spa treatments from Pretty Princess Spa & Party, a cotton candy cart, a photo booth, a fruit cart, as well as food catered by Homemade Bites. For dessert, guests were treated to a pink, lipstick-shaped multi-tiered birthday cake by Shirin Bakery.

Photographed by Errisson Lawrence, A’Mei was styled in a frilly unicorn-inspired dress that she paired perfectly with a denim vest and lace-up combat boots. How sweet!

Keep scrolling to see an adorable family photo of the birthday girl with her mom and 5-year-old big brother Megaa Omari Grandberry.

“I wasn’t ready ha! Happy birthday to this little light of mine,” Apryl captioned an adorable mommy-and-me photo with the birthday girl.

She added, “The most amazing little girl I know. You have changed my life in ways you can not even imagine! God knew I needed you! Happy birthday my little mamas!!!”

While there is no news regarding who made the guest list, Omarion did make it a point to send a warm birthday tribute to his daughter via social media.

“Daddy loves you,” he captioned a series of photos and videos on Instagram. “Turning 4! I’am so happy to be your dad. You [are] so funny A’mei.” BET Fam, join us in wishing the adorable toddler a happy belated birthday!