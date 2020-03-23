Reginae Carter And The OMG Girlz Celebrate BFF Zonnique Pullins' 24th Birthday With A Living Room Twerk-A-Thon To Remember

T.I. and Tiny’s eldest daughter, Zonnique Pullins had a living room twerk dance party to celebrate her 24th birthday. The R&B singer posted a TikTok video to her Instagram thanking her family and friends for celebrating while quarantined at home. Her caption read: “Shoutout to my friends and family who made my birthday special despite everything shutting down.”

Zonnique and her best friend, Reginae Carter had a great time dancing and twerking in the video. But, there were also two other familiar faces in the clip. Fans couldn’t help but notice that the other two ladies in the video are former members of their singing group OMG Girlz. One commenter said: “I’m so happy that y’all still sisters no matter what, even after OMG girlz!!! Happy birthday.” Real Housewives of Atlanta star and singer, Kandi Burruss even wished her celebrity niece a very happy birthday via Instagram.

“Happy Birthday @zonniquejailee!!! With all the craziness going on in the world, I hope you’re still enjoying your day. Love you! Everybody give @zonniquejailee some bday love!” Even though her birthday plans may have been derailed due to Atlanta’s shutdown amid the Coronavirus, it’s great to see Zonnique celebrating her special day with the people who matter most. Help us in wishing Zonnique a happy birthday!

Written by Tira Urquhart