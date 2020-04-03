Diddy Celebrates His Son Christian Combs’ 22nd Birthday With A Quarantined Party— See How The Rap Mogul Went All Out!

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the father of six still pulled out all the stops for his son, Christian Combs ’ 22nd birthday!

We all know that Sean “Diddy” Combs can’t stop and won’t stop. The music and business mogul proves once again that he’s undefeated when it comes to celebrating his children’s birthdays—no matter what.

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Apr 1, 2020 at 10:37am PDT

“I need everyone to help me wish my son @kingcombs a HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” Diddy captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday (April 1). “Love you boy!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, the 50-year-old entrepreneur was not able to secure a lavish event venue for his son featuring over-the-top party decor and luxe amenities, but that didn’t stop the birthday boy from enjoying his yearly milestone.

Surrounded by his family, including his siblings Quincy, Justin, Chance, D'Lila Star, and Jessie James, Christian was serenaded with a birthday song before blowing out the candles of his FOUR delectable-looking cakes. Yum!

See the heartwarming moment for yourself: