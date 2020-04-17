Jeannie Mai Shares Footage Of The Romantic Night Jeezy Proposed To Her By The Fireplace

Written by Tweety Elitou

The Jeannie Mai and Jeezy love story gets more romantic by the day! Recently, the-bride-to-be shared more details about the moment her fiancé popped the question during quarantine and the particulars will have you swooning.

Announcing their engagement on April 6 with a sweet couple’s selfie and a close-up of the stunning diamond ring, fans are finally getting a breakdown of the big day. RELATED | Ring Details! You’ll Never Believe How Much Jeezy Reportedly Spent On Jeannie Mai’s Giant Diamond Ring “As I walked in, he started to describe that I was stepping into a dinner in Vietnam,” Jeannie shared in her Hello Hunnay vlog on Thursday. What Jeannie didn’t know was that the 42-year-old rapper originally wanted to ask for her hand in marriage during their planned trip to Vietnam, but due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus outbreak, he was forced to change his plans. Instead, Jeezy decided to “bring Vietnam” to The Real co-host with a romantic date night in his Los Angeles home on March 27.

“So here I was looking at the love of my life as he was transporting me to Vietnam. As I turn my attention to the table, there were all these beautiful Vietnamese dishes. He set up our little chopsticks,” the 41-year-old television personality, who is half-Vietnamese, gushed. RELATED | How Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Got Engaged During Coronavirus Pandemic She added, “And there were lanterns. Here's the crazy things, there were actual silk lanterns. The kind that you can only get in Vietnam, hanging on the window.”

Continuing to set the mood, Jeezy used a superimposed slideshow to show the couple traveling to Vietnam tourist hotspots. “The fact that Jay did not let the quarantine stop us from still enjoying our trip to Vietnam really touched my heart,” she shared. Then comes the big moment when Jeezy asked Jeannie to be his wife by their favorite spot, the fireplace. “At this moment, everything becomes surreal. I just see Jay’s eyes and I don’t notice but he puts out of his pocket this box. He gets on one knee. He looks at me and he’s like, ‘will you marry me?’ I froze. I completely froze because I just could not believe that he did this. I then at that very moment figured it all out,” Jeannie said. “Jay had planned to propose to me in Vietnam. The reason he brought Vietnam to me is because he didn't want the quarantine to stop the fact that he wanted to propose to me. Jay is my soulmate.”

As it turns out, Jeezy also asked both her parents for their permission. He even got both sides of their family to videotape their approval. “Jay had done the most important thing in my culture, which his to pay respect to the mom and the dad,” she shared. “He was locked in for life.” The night ended with an “after-party” at “Club Ice” on the patio. By far, our favorite quarantine proposal yet!