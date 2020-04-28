Why LisaRaye McCoy Believes The Kardashians Changed Body Image Ideals

Scrolling through your explorer page on Instagram, you can pretty much expect to be greeted by a series of photos showing IG models “living their best life” as they promote their latest social media endorsement.

Photographed flaunting their tiny waistlines, thick curves, and bodacious bottoms, this body shape has somewhat become the norm of what to expect on social media if you want to be famous. The question is, where did this craze for over-exaggerated curves come from? The Players Club actress LisaRaye McCoy has an idea.

“The Kardashian’s have single-handedly changed the woman’s body shape that is acceptable right now,” LisaRaye told Claudia Jordan, Syleena Johnson, and Vivica A. Fox during a recent appearance on FOX Soul Live.

“Now it’s a small waist, and all this a**, which look like the ankles can’t even hold up all of that,” the 52-year-old beauty added. “I don’t even want my body to look like that because that’s the body everybody has now.”

“Everyone is shaped the same now,” Claudia chimed in speculating that it’s because they “all are going to the doctor, getting the same exact everything.”

After Syleena and Vivica brought up valid points about how age may not complement enhanced body shapes, LisaRaye went on to share her last thoughts about the topic.

Known for her naturally curvaceous body, LisaRaye revealed, “That is making every generation after that feel like that’s what they have to do to secure the bag.”

She continued, “Now we have social media and we are Insta-famous off Instagram. It makes us go, ‘oh wait a minute we got to do a little that?’”

To hear more about what the ladies have to say about the topic, watch the video below: